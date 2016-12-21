Ikea warns Toronto teens not to try sleepovers in stores

Ikea has a message to teens in Toronto and across the country: don’t even think about having a sleepover in one of our stores.

The home furnishings retailer’s Swedish spokeswoman issued a stern warning, Wednesday, that unauthorized in-store sleepovers amount to trespassing, and said there have been 10 reported cases around the world in the past year in countries ranging from the U.S. to Britain and Japan.

GTA-based IKEA Canada spokeswoman Stephanie Harnett said there have been “attempts made” at Canadian stores but no one’s been successful — yet.

“We appreciate that people are interested in IKEA and want to create fun experiences,” Harnett wrote in an email to Metro. “However the safety and security of our co-workers and customers is our highest priority which is why we do not allow sleepovers in our stores.”

A Swedish spokesperson told the Associated Press that unsanctioned sleepover fun is “overrated” and often ends with “getting in trouble with the law.”

Swedish media outlets suspect the trend started after a pair of Belgian teenagers posted a YouTube video in August of their antics during an unauthorized night at one of the chain’s stores.

In the video, called “Two idiots at night in Ikea,” the pair start their adventure eating Swedish meatballs, hide in a furniture closet during closing time and then have their run of comfy display beds.

It appears they weren’t caught as they’re seen hiding in a closet again when the store opens and walking out in the morning.