Kensington Market group aims to keep area affordable

In a bid to keep Kensington Market from losing its “bohemian” character, a local community group is looking to buy up land in the neighbourhood.

Members of Friends of Kensington Market are in the early stages of setting up what’s known as a community land trust.

“The idea would be to buy a building and have an affordable residence above and some kind of small store below,” said Dominique Russell, who chairs the group.

It’s about preserving not just the character of the neighbourhood but also the people that live there, Russell said, particularly long-term renters who are vulnerable to rising housing costs.

“If they lose their housing, whether it’s through fire or landlords kicking them out, they face a kind of an exile,” she said.

Sylvia Lassam, a Friends of Kensington Market board member, said the goal is to use land in a way that benefits the community, whether that’s giving preference to “a raw food seller over another bar” or “keeping the rents low.”

The land would be owned by the trust, which would lease it to long-term tenants. Proceeds would go towards maintaining the property, not turning a profit.

Lassam said the Kensington Market that Torontonians know and love, with its “emphasis on food” and “bohemian vibe,” is under threat, and not just from developers.

Medicinal marijuana dispensaries, for example, have moved in to the area and are driving up commercial rents as they compete for space, she said.

Friends of Kensington Market is the same group that fought successfully to keep a Wal-Mart out of the neighbourhood in 2014.

Community Land Trusts are already a phenomenon in the U.S. According to the National Community Land Trust Network there were at least 250 operating across the country in 2015.

Lassam said many are in places like Detroit, where land is already inexpensive.