Man charged in 2009 shooting death in Toronto
TORONTO — A 28-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court today after being charged in connection with a shooting death in Toronto more than seven years ago.
Police say on July 19, 2009, an 18-year-old man died after he was shot outside a home in east-end Toronto.
Police say Tevon Mitchell was a guest at a birthday party that night and had been standing in front of the house when he was shot.
A vehicle was then seen fleeing from the scene.
On Tuesday, Toronto police homicide investigators arrested Christopher Reauz Shaw of Toronto and charged him with second-degree murder.
