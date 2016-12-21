Progress on Burlington GO station going nowhere

The long delayed Burlington GO station is turning out to be more of a wait station, with construction not expected to be completed until at least next spring.

Construction of the $13.8-million project began in fall 2012 and was set to be completed by spring 2014, but almost three years later, the station is still in the lurch.

The new station was commissioned to accommodate the increased ridership and address problems with crowding, but over four years since construction began, fences draped in black cloth, wooden boarding and caution tape still block off areas.

Metrolinx, responsible for overseeing the construction of the station, wrote in a statement that it “is disappointed with this contractor’s (Bondfield) performance to date. We share the public’s frustration and apologize for the delays and appreciate their patience.”

But, added Metrolinx, they won’t be cancelling the contract with the Ontario-based construction company, Bondfield Construction.