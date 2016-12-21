SIU investigating death of woman who fell from 10th storey balcony in Toronto
TORONTO — Ontario's Special Investigation Unit says it is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who fell from a balcony in east Toronto.
The SIU says local police were called to the building at 4 a.m. Wednesday, but did not indicate why they were summoned.
Shortly after police arrived, the SIU says a woman fell from a 10th storey balcony.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates situations involving police in which someone was killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.
