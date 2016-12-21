SIU is investigating after woman falls from a Scarborough building
A 52-year-old woman fell to her death from a Scarborough apartment building Wednesday.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 52-year-old woman fell to her death from a Scarborough apartment building, Wednesday morning.
The SIU has revealed that the woman fell from the 10th floor of a building located at 40 Gordonridge Place at around 4 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto police were present as they were responding to a call for service at the apartment.
Five investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529
