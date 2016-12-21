News / Toronto

Video: Toronto Zoo panda cub Da Mao versus the snowman

Arguably the Toronto Zoo's most snow-obsessed resident, giant panda Da Mao is back at it again, this time with his very own Frosty.

We already know giant panda Da Mao loves snow, so of course he goes crazy with his very own snowman.

Toronto Zoo/YouTube

We already know giant panda Da Mao loves snow, so of course he goes crazy with his very own snowman.

Da Mao is back at it again.

Arguably the Toronto Zoo's most snow-obsessed resident, the giant panda's keepers surprised him with his very own snowman on Tuesday.

In a video posted by the zoo, Da Mao goes nuts with his new friend, climbing it for a brief moment before tumbling to the ground — and getting pelted by Frosty's head in the process.

Da Mao wasn't too pleased with the snowman's revenge.

Toronto Zoo/YouTube

Da Mao wasn't too pleased with the snowman's revenge.

However, Da Mao gets his revenge, scratching the snowy sculpture while rolling around in adorable fashion.

The panda's love affair with the Canadian winter first started when he made international headlines for an enthused romp in the snow two years ago. That video alone has acquired more than 5 million views.

Da Mao's snowy antics are at least one positive to our wintry weather.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Toronto Views

More...