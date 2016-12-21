Video: Toronto Zoo panda cub Da Mao versus the snowman
Da Mao is back at it again.
Arguably the Toronto Zoo's most snow-obsessed resident, the giant panda's keepers surprised him with his very own snowman on Tuesday.
In a video posted by the zoo, Da Mao goes nuts with his new friend, climbing it for a brief moment before tumbling to the ground — and getting pelted by Frosty's head in the process.
However, Da Mao gets his revenge, scratching the snowy sculpture while rolling around in adorable fashion.
The panda's love affair with the Canadian winter first started when he made international headlines for an enthused romp in the snow two years ago. That video alone has acquired more than 5 million views.
Da Mao's snowy antics are at least one positive to our wintry weather.
