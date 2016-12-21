Two men, ages 56 and 50, found dead in Mississauga house

Peel police are investigating after two men were found dead in a Mississauga house Tuesday.

Police checked the home on Folkway Dr., in the Winston Churchill Blvd. and Burnhamthorpe Rd. W. area, around 2 p.m. Tuesday after a call from a concerned neighbour.

Two men, ages 56 and 50, were found dead inside, a news release said.

The investigation is being carried by Peel police’s 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau.

As of Wednesday evening, the homicide bureau was not involved in the investigation nor does it appear it will be in the future, according to police spokesperson Const. Paolo Carretta.

The coroner has ordered autopsies to determine the exact causes of death and there is no concern for public safety, Carretta said.

“It’s just a sad, sad, situation,” he said.