White lion cubs are leaving the Toronto Zoo

In a scene straight out of The Lion King, the Toronto Zoo’s four white lion cubs will soon be leaving home to make their own way in the world.

Hank, Harrison, Oliver and Gus, who are now about 15 months old and averaging 225 pounds, will be moving to Parc Safari in Quebec in the New Year, said Maria Franke, the zoo’s mammal curator.

With the lions nearing maturity, Franke said the move is about avoiding conflicts with the zoo’s resident breeding male lion.

“They’re growing fast,” she said. “And they’re just getting really big and rambunctious.”

It may be a sad day for some, but Franke said it’s all part of the circle of life.

“It would not be common for male lion cubs to remain with the family pride as they age. The whole purpose is for them to disburse and when they get older, find their own pride,” she said.

The cub’s parents, adult white lions Fintan and Mikali, and their aunt, Lemon, will stay at the zoo.