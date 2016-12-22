3 men sought after taxi driver attacked near U of T campus

Toronto police are looking for three men after a taxi driver was assaulted and robbed near the University of Toronto’s downtown campus.

The cab driver picked up the men near Russell and Robert Sts. at around 3 a.m. Sunday, and drove them a short distance before he was asked to stop, police said in a news release.

The men then allegedly robbed and assaulted the driver, who got out of the vehicle, where the attack continued. The men then fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine, with a slim build and a small beard. He was wearing a black coat with fur around the hood.

The second suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, five-foot-ten, with a heavy build.