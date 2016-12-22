East end collective fights racism with books

When racist signs popped up around Stan Wadlow Park encouraging people to join white supremacist groups last month, the neighbours knew they couldn’t just let it go.

Text messages led to a Facebook group with more than 900 people and that led to the East End Anti-Racism Collective.

Now they’ve launched a book drive to get stories with diverse characters and different cultures into local schools.

“We're thinking about ways that we can fight racism without actually physical fighting,” organizer Sheila Colla said.

People are encouraged to buy books at local bookstores or get them from the group’s Amazon wish list. They can be dropped off at Old’s Cool General Store on Westlake Avenue.

Store co-owner Zahra Dhanani said there’s a small but growing pile — a tribute to members of the East York community full of young families. Among the titles are Nala's Magical Mitsiaq, the story of two Inuit girls who become sisters through an adoption, and Migrant, about a little girl who’s the child of Mennonites from Mexico.

The publishing world is “almost rigged against” these kinds of books since it’s hard for writers of colour to break through and rarer still to see their books in schools, Dhanani said.

Caroline Starr, who works in publishing, brought her two-year-old son Charlie along for a visit to the store.



“He sees himself represented every day, and there are a lot of kids that don’t,” she said.

Fellow collective member Saba Khan said one of the effort’s goals is to get away from the “whole niche thing” and assuming that, for example, only South Asian kids want to read about other South Asian kids.