Etobicoke man gives away free Christmas trees
Jessey Njau said he just wanted to give back to the community.
It might just be a saving grace for those stuck without a Christmas tree.
Jessey Njau put 30 of them on his North Etobicoke lawn Thursday, offering them up for free.
The former IT professional recently started learning about urban farming. And, as he told Metro: “I have been so fortunate to have access to quite a bit of trees and food and farmers.
“I just wanted to give back to my community,” he added, “just to share the love of what I’m getting.”
A friend of his who owns a 40-acre forest north of Brampton was going to get rid of the trees to make way for new ones, so Njau bought them.
He thought about selling them but decided to give them away instead.
“People are still coming out looking at it like, “What’s going on here?” he said.
