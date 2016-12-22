Medical issue likely led to deaths of Mississauga brothers, police say
Family members still in dark about circumstances behind deaths.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Family members of two men found dead in a Mississauga house earlier this week are still in the dark about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
A call from a concerned neighbour prompted police to check a home on Folkway Dr., in the Winston Churchill Blvd. and Burnhamthorpe Rd. W. area, around 2 p.m. Tuesday, where two men were found dead inside.
Police haven’t yet released their names but the Star has learned that the pair are brothers Gordon (Scott) Bradley, 56, and Edward (Craig) Bradley, 50.
“We don’t know what’s happened at all. The whole story is sad,” said their uncle, Melvyn McClure. “There’s nothing being released yet from the police. We don’t know exactly what happened. We won’t know until Friday.”
Const. Harinder Sohi, a spokesperson for Peel police, said a medical issue likely led to their deaths.
“That’s what it’s looking like, but, until we get an official reason from the coroner, that’s just our suspicion right now,” said Sohi.
Police were still waiting for the coroner to deliver autopsy results as of Thursday evening. Sohi said Peel’s homicide unit would not be getting involved.
“There’s no threat to public safety,” he said.
Residents of the street said they were shocked by news of the deaths. One neighbour said that in 39 years living a few doors down, she never knew who lived at that home.
“I was shocked to know that two men lived there,” she said.
Others said the grass often went uncut and the house frequently had a “for sale” sign that would then be removed after just a couple of days.
Editors' Picks
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Four reasons why Patrick Brown needs to steer clear of Toronto's plan for road tolls