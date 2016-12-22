Medical issue likely led to deaths of Mississauga brothers, police say

Family members of two men found dead in a Mississauga house earlier this week are still in the dark about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

A call from a concerned neighbour prompted police to check a home on Folkway Dr., in the Winston Churchill Blvd. and Burnhamthorpe Rd. W. area, around 2 p.m. Tuesday, where two men were found dead inside.

Police haven’t yet released their names but the Star has learned that the pair are brothers Gordon (Scott) Bradley, 56, and Edward (Craig) Bradley, 50.

“We don’t know what’s happened at all. The whole story is sad,” said their uncle, Melvyn McClure. “There’s nothing being released yet from the police. We don’t know exactly what happened. We won’t know until Friday.”

Const. Harinder Sohi, a spokesperson for Peel police, said a medical issue likely led to their deaths.