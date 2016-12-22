Most Canadians will have a white Christmas: The Weather Network

TORONTO — The Weather Network says most Canadians dreaming of a white Christmas will have something to celebrate this year.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says large swaths of the country will see at least two centimetres of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

Regions likely to experience a white Christmas span the country and include Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Fredericton and the three territorial capitals.

Scott says the odds are longer in places like the coast of British Columbia, Calgary, Halifax and St. John's, but won't rule out the possibility.

He says much of the coverage will come from previous snowfalls, but warns at least one area should brace for a major new storm.

He says most of Manitoba, part of eastern Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario are in the path of a significant weather system that has potential to disrupt holiday travel plans on Christmas or Boxing Day.

"This one coming for the southern Prairies...that's one where I would already start thinking about changing my plans," Scott said in a telephone interview. "We encourage people to monitor the situation for watches and warnings that would be issued. You just do not want to be travelling anywhere, it looks like, in southern Manitoba."

Scott said precipitation is also possible across parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, but does not anticipate those systems will be as significant as the one descending on Manitoba and expected to strike on Christmas evening and Boxing Day.

He said that storm is expected to stretch into the United States, possibly complicating travel for those heading south of the border.

Closer to home, however, conditions are largely expected to remain stable.

For some regions, this represents a contrast to the rest of December, which has been fairly active across much of the country, Scott said.

"Most of the population of Canada has seen winter weather. Even if you might not have in a couple of places on Christmas day, I think everyone's going into Christmas feeling quite wintry for a change."

British Columbia has experienced the most active December in nearly eight years, Scott said, with snowfall across the bulk of the province.

Much of it is expected to melt in the coming days, however, leaving Vancouver and stretches of the south coast unlikely to see snow on Christmas day.

Nova Scotia too is likely to see more green than white, he said, adding Newfoundland and Labrador may yet get a dusting of snow in time for the holidays.

Ontario and Quebec, which have experienced mild weather and green Christmases in recent years, are guaranteed to break with tradition this year, he said.

Significant snowfalls that blanketed the area earlier in the month will not be dispersed by Dec. 25, he said.