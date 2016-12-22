Police arrest 16, lay multiple charges in multiple robberies investigation

Toronto police say they've arrested 16 people and laid dozens of charges in a multi-jurisdictional robbery investigation involving two gangs.

Police say the charges pertain to 37 armed robberies of banks and retail stores that took place in and around the Toronto area between May and November.

They say the arrests are also related to 18 vehicle thefts from Toronto, Guelph, Halton and Peel regions.

Police allege the Complex Cripp Gang and Treyy Money Gang worked together on the robberies, with members frequently rotating roles in the robberies to avoid detection.

Police say they're continuing to investigate a dozen more robberies and are still hunting for three suspects.

The robbery ring was particularly sophisticated, police alleged, adding that the two gangs joined forces and intermingled freely on the operation.

They say members would steal cars that were later used as get-away vehicles in the robberies. Gang members would perform a variety of different roles such as stealing the cars, acting as a get-away driver or perpetrating the robbery, they said.