Video: Toronto’s ‘Star Wars Cop’ brings the magic of Rogue One to school breakfast program

“Imperial troops have entered the school, Imperial troops have entered the sc---kkkscchhh.”

That desperate PA system message wouldn’t have been out of place at Chaminade College School this week, where members of the 501st storm trooper legion took over a breakfast program for students.

The 501st is a worldwide organization made up of Star Wars enthusiasts who reconstruct the look and feel of the iconic storm troopers and participate in charity initiatives.

Students at the Toronto all boys school were awe-struck when members of ‘Vader’s Fist’ showed up to oversee the morning meal, but soon warmed up to the armour-clad Star Wars cosplayers.

“It’s so great that we’re reaching out to so many kids and feeding them in the morning and making sure that they start their day right,” said Chaminade College School vice principal Pedro Rodrigues in a video uploaded to Toronto Police YouTube’s channel.

“We’re grateful to have Star Wars Cop and all these wonderful guys here this morning.”

It’s all thanks to the school’s police resource officer, Const. Peter De Quintal. A massive Star Wars fan (he is ‘Star Wars Cop’ on Twitter, after all), De Quintal injects flair from a galaxy far, far away into every breakfast. A toaster shaped like Darth Vader’s helmet, Star Wars-themed aprons and lightsaber kitchen tongs are just a few of the tools in his arsenal.