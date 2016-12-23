A look back at the first year of the #MetroArtsChallenge

Our readers have amazed and inspired us with their art these past months. The #MetroArtsChallenge began as a humble haiku contest, but it blossomed into so much more. So we're taking a look back at your best work of the year.



We want to keep this project going into 2017 and beyond. But we need your help.

Your challenge this week is to come up with an idea for a future Metro Arts Challenge.

It has to be quick, doable with readily available materials, and printable. Bonus points for Toronto theme. The best idea will be the first challenge of the new year!

Email genna.buck@metronews.ca with “arts challenge” in the subject line, or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.



Now, on to a few of our favourite submissions of 2016:

"I said 'a baby dog,' not baby Doug." - Joon Baik



Poetry

A flock of birds fly

to the sound of the trolley.

A live performance.

— Gu Zhen Zhen



Six-word stories

Thunder not bombs. Life in Toronto.

— Gail Biceroglu



Condo explosion: Thousands feared too poor.

— Tom Legge



Acrostic

Weather keeps me

Indoors

Never

Trusting

Environmental

Risks