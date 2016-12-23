News / Toronto

A look back at the first year of the #MetroArtsChallenge

Your amazing art inspired us. Now, we need your ideas for future challenges

Andres Plana/Metro

Our readers have amazed and inspired us with their art these past months. The #MetroArtsChallenge began as a humble haiku contest, but it blossomed into so much more. So we're taking a look back at your best work of the year.

We want to keep this project going into 2017 and beyond. But we need your help.

Your challenge this week is to come up with an idea for a future Metro Arts Challenge.

It has to be quick, doable with readily available materials, and printable. Bonus points for Toronto theme. The best idea will be the first challenge of the new year!

Email genna.buck@metronews.ca with “arts challenge” in the subject line, or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.

Now, on to a few of our favourite submissions of 2016:

Caption contest

Ani Castillo

"I said 'a baby dog,' not baby Doug." - Joon Baik

Poetry

Haiku

A flock of birds fly
to the sound of the trolley.
A live performance.
— Gu Zhen Zhen

Six-word stories

Thunder not bombs. Life in Toronto.
— Gail Biceroglu

Condo explosion: Thousands feared too poor.
— Tom Legge

Acrostic

Weather keeps me
Indoors
Never
Trusting
Environmental
Risks

—Sara Imrie

Two-line rhymes

People are great, the poets are witty,
Welcome to the 6, this is my city.
— Jerusha Alvares

I’m alone in Toronto
with no one to run to
— Yefan Tang

Different, though our values align
Is a sign you’re in a Toronto state of mind
— Joseph Dolo

Fedy Sciori

Pumpkin carving

@Hemeterio

Sticky-note art

Natasha Khaikin

Deface the paper

Eliza Figiel

Memories of your city

