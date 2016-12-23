Happy Edition: It's the most wonderful time on GO train with this announcer

He may not exactly be Santa. But one GO train worker has made a name for himself — simply by adding a cheerful tone to his work.

Meet Gord Plumridge, the GO customer service ambassador who’s taken to remixing well-known carols and bringing an extra dose of holiday spirit to riders on the Barrie line.

“Six years ago when I started, people would look at me like, ‘what, are you crazy?’ Well, I guess I was a little bit,” said the 59-year-old retired teacher. “Now, it’s got to a point where people have song requests, and they sing along when I start singing.”

The very first song he created — which also happens to be one of his favourites — is a spoof of Let It Snow, in which he makes references encouraging people to use Go Train services.

It goes like this:

When the weather outside is frightful, the train runs so delightful, when snow really starts to blow, take the Go, take the Go, take the Go.

When the weather outside is crazy, and you’re feeling kind of lazy, whether shopping or going to the show, take the Go, take the Go, take the Go.

Plumridge is also known for remixing songs to mark other special occasions throughout the year. And he dresses the part too, wearing Valentine’s Day themed ties or maybe a Blue Jays shirt if it happens to be baseball season.

“I’ve got hugs, high fives and applauds from all sorts of people,” Plumridge said of the response.

In particular, he remembers one woman who came to him in tears and told him she was having a terrible day until she heard him sing.