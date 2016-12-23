Toronto author helps raise funds for canoeing program for indigenous youth

When Alexandra Shimo set out to investigate the water crisis at Kashechewan First Nation, she discovered something else: Despite living in a remote area, indigenous youth were disconnected from nature.

“Some of them had never been into the bush before. They suffered from nature deficit disorder,” said Shimo, a Toronto author whose book, Invisible North, explores the precarious conditions of life in the northern Ontario indigenous community.

Much like Attawapiskat, Kashechewan has been in the news for having suicide rates that are among the highest in the country. So, after Shimo’s book was published last year, the reserve’s chief invited her for community consultations on how it could be used to inspire the population and make life better.

That’s how Paddling with the Cree was born.

With the goal of helping Kashechewan youth get in touch with their traditions and culture, the initiative organizes annual excursions through which young people canoe along Albany River past First Nations gravesites.

It’s an opportunity for them to interact with elders, learn about their ancestors’ history and reconnect with traditional practices such as lighting a fire, hunting, building a shelter and finding their way in the wilderness.

About 20 kids participated in the inaugural trip last August, and the group is raising money for next year’s edition.

While part of the current disconnect with nature can be attributed to a lack of means — like access to Ski-doos and boats — it’s mainly a legacy of the residential school system. The Indian Act forced indigenous people to be locked in their communities in order to benefit from social assistance and bush lifestyle was regarded as “evil,” Shimo said.