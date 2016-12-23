Toronto Fire captain faces sexual assault charges

A Toronto Fire captain has been charged with two counts of sex assault and assault with a weapon.

This comes after allegations made by a former female Toronto firefighter of a historical sexual assault case “over 10 years ago,” Toronto Professional Firefighters’ Association President Frank Ramagnano told the Star.

Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said police began their investigation in August of this year.

Court documents show that Kevin Hughes, 59, has been charged with assault with a porcelain plate sometime between Oct. 2 and Oct. 31 in 2006.

In the same year, Hughes is charged with two counts of sexual assault that occurred between Nov. 1 and 30.

According to a city spokesperson, Hughes was employed as captain of Toronto Fire’s Training Unit since 1985. He has been out of the workplace since 2012, the spokesperson said.

Hughes hasn’t been in custody following the charges, police say.

Documents show that Hughes now resides in Nova Scotia.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20.