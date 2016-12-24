Man dead in downtown Toronto stabbing on Christmas Eve
TORONTO — Police say a man in his 40s is dead following a stabbing Saturday afternoon in downtown Toronto.
Police discovered the victim with a stab wound to the chest at about 2:30 p.m.
Paramedics took him to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Homicide detectives have been called in to take over the investigation.
There is no word yet on any suspects.
(680 News)
