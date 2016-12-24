Older woman found dead in house fire in Toronto's east end, paramedics say
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto paramedics say an older woman has died after a house fire in the city's east end.
Paramedics say the woman was found dead after they were called to the scene of the fire late Saturday morning.
Officials would not give the woman's age.
They say nobody else has been reported injured.
Fire services says it dispatched 22 units to the residential neighbourhood at about 11 a.m.
Editors' Picks
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Four reasons why Patrick Brown needs to steer clear of Toronto's plan for road tolls