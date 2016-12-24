News / Toronto

Older woman found dead in house fire in Toronto's east end, paramedics say

Toronto paramedics say an older woman has died after a house fire in the city's east end.

Paramedics say the woman was found dead after they were called to the scene of the fire late Saturday morning.

Officials would not give the woman's age.

They say nobody else has been reported injured. 

Fire services says it dispatched 22 units to the residential neighbourhood at about 11 a.m.

