No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7.7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7.7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, there were five guaranteed $1 million dollar prizes, two of which were claimed by tickets sold in the Prairie provinces, two in British Columbia and one in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 28 will be approximately $11 million.
