120K shoppers expected to visit Yorkdale for Boxing Day deals

Toronto shoppers arrived early, armed with game plans and strategies to snag the best Boxing Day deals at the Eaton Centre and Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Visitors at Yorkdale were up 50 per cent more on Boxing Day morning compared to last year, said general manager Claire Santamaria. She expects about 120,000 people will visit the mall by the end of the day. A normal Saturday sees about 75,000.

“Boxing Day is our busiest shopping day of the year and it also has our longest hours,” said Santamaria. “The increase in traffic is really pushed by the fact that we have extra shopping hours in the day.”

At the Eaton Centre, where some stores opened as early as 7 a.m., crowds didn’t pick up until later in the morning.

“I think that the pre-Christmas sales in the week leading up were almost the same — there’s maybe an additional 10 per cent off,” said Lisa Madokoro, 30, who bought a dress she’d been eyeing at Club Monaco that was half price.

Madokoro and her boyfriend came to the mall just before 9 a.m.

“It’s a thing we do together. We get to the mall early and then we’re out by 11 a.m.,” she said.

One of the longest lines was for the Apple Store, where people were waiting patiently to enter despite there being no special deals or sales.

Other stores, like Zara and Aritzia, which had up to 50 per cent off everything in store, quickly filled up.

“It’s kind of a tradition,” said Dallis Brinkman, 20, who came to the Eaton Centre at 7 a.m. with her twin sister Brook-Lyn.

The pair said they found deals at Adidas, Lululemon and Urban Outfitters.

Other shoppers found deals everywhere because of a low Canadian dollar.

Heather Metcalfe and her daughter Chandlar, both from Boston, make cross-border shopping in Canada an annual tradition.

"With the exchange and the dollar it makes it pretty good for us," explained Metcalfe.

Though the same deals can be found online for most stores, her daughter said she still likes to come to the mall to bring in her Boxing Day haul.

"I like to be able to see something in person," she said, adding she still does check online to see what stores have.

“One of the reasons is the fact that a lot of the sales are available in store, but also don’t forget a lot of people have received monetary gifts over the holidays and this is their chance to spend it,” said Santamaria.