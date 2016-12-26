A ‘miracle’ Syrian survived journey before surgery at St. Michael’s Hospital

Muhammed Harrat had a ticking bomb in his body. Doctors said the Syrian man was going to have a heart attack at any moment with blockages in three major arteries.

In fact, the state of his heart was so bad that he was admitted for emergency quadruple bypass surgery at St. Mike’s Hospital when he went in for a routine checkup after he and his family were resettled in Toronto in September through a sponsorship by the Canadian government.

Although he is Muslim and does not celebrate Christmas, Harrat said he has plenty to be grateful for this holiday season after he was given a new lease on life with a five-hour operation recently by heart surgeon Dr. Bobby Yanagawa.

“Thank the doctor very much for saving my life. My heart felt like a 14-year-old again,” Harrat, a teacher of the Qur’an, said through an interpreter during a visit at the hospital in December.

Yanagawa said it was a “miracle” that Harrat had not had a heart attack during the gruelling transit to Canada from Turkey, where he and his family had remained for three years after fleeing their home in Aleppo in 2013.

“This man has had daily pain with critical coronary artery disease for several months while in transit, trying to find refuge,” Yanagawa said.

“Canadians have done a lot to help the Syrians. We have hundreds of volunteers helping them with their language and get jobs, but we also do world class, high-end heart surgeries and they are treated here just like any other Canadian.”

Yanagawa believes Harrat was predisposed to coronary disease due to his genetic history, diabetes and being a former smoker and cancer survivor, and that the uprooting by the war and separation of his family — his two sons, who are 29 and 30, are in refuge in Dubai — had taken a toll on him.

“The stress and sadness really exacerbated it,” Yanagawa said.

At the recent checkup, Harrat said his breathing was still laboured, he continued to feel fatigued and the constant pain in his chest has made it impossible for him to sleep or eat.

“His cough does not stop. His breathing is not normal. He cries in the middle of the night because of the sharp pain,” Harrat’s wife, Hene Kittan Gazel, told the doctor anxiously. “He is very tired all the time. His legs are swollen.”

“He looks good. His lungs sound good,” said Yanagawa, pulling down Harrat’s undershirt and checking on the six-inch red scar on his chest. “He had a big surgery. It takes three months to recover. I don’t want you to worry too much. I want you to smile.”

Gazel’s lips lifted into a smile: “We feel very safe when we see you. We are not worried because you are good.”

While the surgery has helped restore his physical health, Harrat said he is still heartbroken by the loss of his home in Syria and the separation of his family.

“I want to feel better so I can see my sons to join us in Canada. I want to go back to teaching the Qur’an,” said the Mississauga man, whose family is looking for a community sponsor for his sons, who are both single.