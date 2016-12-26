Christmas Eve fatal stabbing victim identified

Police have identified a man who was stabbed in a Moss Park apartment building and later died in hospital on Christmas Eve.

Michael Jacobson, 48, is Toronto’s 69th homicide of the year.

He was stabbed in an apartment at 200 Sherbourne St. in the Moss Park area on Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at 2:20 p.m. Jacobson was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who had contact with Jacobson after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).