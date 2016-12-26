Dog owners show their love with tattooed tributes of their best friends

When Matt Lacrette decided he wanted a sixth tattoo, getting his husky pup Harley inked on his shoulder was an easy decision.

“I just figured, why not get a tattoo of my very best friend in the world, who is my dog,” Lacrette, a 25-year-old construction worker, said.

Harley, an almost 2-year-old pooch, is a big part of Lacrette’s life. The pair go on longboard runs and enjoy hanging out together. His surprisingly lifelike tattoo is a portrait of his dog’s happy face with his tongue hanging out and the name Harley emblazoned below.

“Once I got my dog I was like, ‘this is what I’ve been longing for,’” Lacrette said. He said his girlfriend is now also thinking of getting a tattoo of a puppy they recently got.

“I’d say if you’re just a really big dog lover and a really big tattoo enthusiast, those are two things that are going to come to your mind.”

Ash Timlin, 29, a tattoo artist at Passage Tattoo in Toronto, agrees, but it isn’t just dog owners doing it: It’s pet owners in general. A lot of her work is of animals — anything from dogs to birds, cats, ferrets and even chinchillas.

She even has a tattoo of a pet ferret she had for eight years on her leg. And though Timlin, who owns two dogs, doesn’t have any tattoos of the pups herself yet, she suspects that she eventually will.

“(People) want to get tattoos of things that they like, and I can’t think of anything that I like more than my dogs, honestly,” Timlin, who’s been a tattoo artist for about seven years, said.

She describes her work as more illustrative than photorealistic, but says the tattoos are whimsical while still having a strong resemblance to the animals.

“I think that when people are looking to get tattoos and if they’re not quite sure what to get, they look at their animals, their dogs or their cats and that’s something that even if they pass away or they have passed away, it’s going to make them happy just looking at them. It’s something that’s always going to bring a smile to their face, never going to change.”

Mila, a German and Belgian shepherd mutt who was rescued from Sochi, Russia, is a recent pooch to be permanently etched on one of Timlin’s customers.

Her owner, Stephanie Tran, adopted her in 2015 and got the tattoo as a tribute to her.

“(Mila) is one of my bestest friends and never in my life did I think I would learn so much from an animal,” Tran wrote. She is a 23-year-old animal care attendant at a boarding facility. “She’s the best model, friend, companion, and I love her intelligence, athleticism, energy, and her goofiness. That is why I’m dedicating the tattoo to her.”

For other pet owners, the tattoos are a way of memorializing their loved one after they die.

After Michelle Sneider’s beloved pit bull Earl Grey passed away in Aug. 2015, she decided to get a tattoo of him on her right back shoulder.

“Sometimes you just get that heart-dog. That dog that’s just one in a million . . . there was just something about this dog,” 42-year-old Sneider recalled of Earl Grey, who was badly abused before she adopted him.

“He never had any ill will toward anyone, not anyone. This dog had nothing but love to give. He was so intelligent, resilient and strong.”

Sneider waited a year to get the tattoo, but says it was worth the wait.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “When (the tattoo artist) showed it to me, tears started coming to my eyes. I couldn’t believe how perfect it was, how she took that photograph that I provided and just literally put it on my back.