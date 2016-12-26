Freezing rain, record warm weather expected on Boxing Day

Environment Canada is warning that a period of freezing rain early Monday morning could make roads slippery.

The weather agency replaced its special weather statement issued on Sunday with a freezing rain warning for the GTA.

Monday’s forecast calls for 10 to 15mm of rain before the end of the day, with a rapid rise in temperatures as a warm front rolls in. The rain is expected to come to an end mid morning as temperatures reach 11 C, according to the weather agency.

Overnight temperatures will drop to a low of 0 C.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” Environment Canada warned.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

If the temperature indeed reaches 11 C, it will be the warmest Boxing Day ever recorded in Toronto, according to Environment Canada. The current record is held by the year 1982, when it was 9.8 degrees on this day.

Average temperatures on Dec. 26 usually hover around the freezing point.