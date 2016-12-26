Legal service offers support to vulnerable youth

Depressed and yearning to connect with her aboriginal roots, Bella McWatch left foster care near Lake Simcoe at age 17 to reunite with her birth mother in Toronto.

But it wasn’t “the dream life” she imagined.

She slept on the floor of her mother’s cramped apartment for a year and said she constantly clashed with her older brother. She struggled to pay rent when she set out on her own. And she was unable to complete a college certificate program because the institution refused to accommodate her learning needs.

The college set-back was particularly painful.

“I was extremely upset,” says McWatch, 23. “I was a straight-A student in high school. I really wanted to get a post secondary education because in the aboriginal community it’s not that common.”

In crisis, McWatch texted her mental health worker who made a referral to a unique legal service that helps precariously housed youth between the ages of 16 and 24 with legal issues ranging from minor criminal charges, to immigration and access to welfare.

Through Street Youth Legal Services, McWatch filed a human rights complaint against the college in the fall of 2015.

Although the college’s recent settlement of the case prevents McWatch from naming the institution or discussing the details of her complaint, she says the experience has been life-altering.

“The process has really helped me to understand myself and my surroundings a lot better,” she says. “It has made me a stronger and more independent woman.”

Lawyer Julie Huys, who worked with McWatch on the case for about a year, says she has also noticed a change in her client.

“It has been wonderful watching her grow as a young person through this process. And, ultimately, that’s what the program is all about.”

New provincial funding through Legal Aid Ontario means the program, run by Justice for Children and Youth since 2000, will no longer have to rely on fundraising and grants.

“We are grateful to the provincial government and Legal Aid Ontario for permanently funding this work,” said Emily Chan, acting executive director for Justice for Children and Youth, a legal aid clinic that provides legal information and representation to low-income kids and young people.

“We know that homeless and unstably housed young people who are disproportionately aboriginal, racialized and LGBTQ, and experience high levels of mental health and other health issues, need unique and specialized service in order to meaningfully access justice,” she said in a statement.

“Addressing their complex legal issues is an integral part of addressing homelessness and creating long-term solutions,” she added.

About $100,000 in annual base funding will cover one full-time lawyer and associated legal costs.

The money is part of $3.3 million earmarked by Legal Aid Ontario in November to address the needs of vulnerable Ontarians. The money comes from the province’s $10 million increase to legal aid in 2014.

Huys, who has been running the street youth program for about two years, provides more than 300 legal consultations a year through weekly visits to downtown Toronto youth shelters and drop-ins.

She handles about 15 to 20 case files at a time and completes between 30 and 40 cases a year.

Huys also conducts about 65 workshops annually to educate staff in community agencies serving vulnerable youth.

Ideally, the service would employ at least three lawyers, so it could expand beyond downtown Toronto and into the GTA, she says. But she acknowledges provincial funding for one lawyer is a start.

According to a 2013 report by York University’s Homeless Hub, almost 82 per cent of homeless youth are victims of crime on the street and about 32 per cent report being sexually assaulted. Since legal aid covers only offences that could result in jail time, youth charged with low-level criminal offences are left with few legal options, the report noted.

“Young people on the streets lack the experience and knowledge to manage their lives effectively, let alone navigate a complex legal system,” the report says. “They need help with many aspects of their lives, including dealing with the legal issues that they often face as a result of their homelessness.”

A criminal record can prevent a young person from getting a job or renting an apartment and living a more stable life, adds Huys. “So it’s really important for them to get proper legal representation.”

Since Huys sees many of the same youth every week through her visits to shelters and drop-ins, she gets to know her clients in ways other lawyers may not.

“Even when young people do not have a legal issue, the work to develop positive relationships with all youth is ongoing,” she says. “We want youth to feel comfortable approaching the (street youth) lawyer, and for me to be a familiar face in their lives and someone they feel they can trust.”

Although McWatch’s is the first human rights case Huys has handled through the program, many legal problems facing street youth involve discrimination.

“One thing this has taught me is how to stand up for my rights and the importance of having a voice,” says McWatch, who has since landed well-paying work in a cosmetics factory and hopes to go back to school.

“I have a good job now, but I want a much bigger future,” she says. “I want to do something to give back to my community.”

Number of Street Youth Legal Services consultations in 2015 by area of law:

102: Criminal

40: Immigration

25: Income Maintenance

19: Violence

18: Administrative

15: Family

8: Health Care

8: Policing

7: Debt Collection

4: Human Rights

3: Education