Toronto family mourned after devastating fire in Peterborough

A Toronto family of four perished in a fire that tore through their Peterborough-area cottage early Christmas Eve, a law firm has confirmed.

Volunteer firefighters of Douro-Dummer Township first responded to the fire on Hamilton Dr. N. near McCracken’s Landing on Stoney Lake just after 4 a.m

Dead are Geoffrey Taber, his wife, Jacqueline Gardner, and their two sons, Scott and Andrew, along with the family’s two dogs.

Taber and Gardner were lawyers who worked in downtown Toronto.

“Geoff Taber was a generous, vibrant and wonderful person, a legal visionary and beloved partner at Osler, (Hoskin & Harcourt),” Dale Ponder, the firm’s managing partner and chief executive, said in a statement Monday.

“There are no words adequate enough to express the depth of sorrow we feel.”

Gardner was an “exceptional” corporate lawyer at Osler, before moving to Altamira Investment Services as general counsel and secretary, the statement said.

Taber was at the forefront of understanding the importance of the technology sector to Canada and was the founder of Osler’s Emerging Companies Group, Ponder wrote.

“He advised many of Canada’s emerging and later stage companies as well as venture capital investors and encouraged entrepreneurship through his work with key industry initiatives such as the Rotman Business School’s Creative Destruction Lab and The Next 36, Canada’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute.”

But first and foremost Taber and Gardner were “loving parents to their two remarkable sons. We will miss them terribly.”

The family lived in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood south of The Danforth. On Christmas night, a single string of lights twinkled on the front porch. A few ornaments hung on the leafless tree.

Taber was the leader of a cycling group called the Riverdale Riders. Neighbour Gordon Cheong said the group met early Christmas morning to do a tribute ride in their friend’s memory.

“He’s a giver. He gives all year round,” Cheong said. “When everybody or anybody needed help or anything, he was always there.”

The couple was planning to permanently move to the cottage when they retired, Cheong said.

A neighbour at the cottage said there had been an explosion at the residence.

“We’re shocked and saddened. It’s devastating for this community, especially at this time of year,” said Catherine Nelson, senior warden at St. Peter’s on-the-Rock Church, near the cottage. “We cannot believe something like this has happened.”

“They were a lovely family,” said Peterborough neighbour Karl Kustor.

“The structure has collapsed into the basement and the fire marshal is there now looking through the debris,” said Folz on Sunday. “Nothing is left of the residence.”

Kustor, who owns the nearby Harbour Town marina complex on Stoney Lake and knew the family well, described the 4,000-square-foot cottage as “a beautiful home, made all of timber,” and one of the nicest properties on the lake.

According to Kustor, the family owned two properties in the region, one of which they’d had for about seven years, and one — the site of the fire on Saturday — which they’d bought about a year ago.

“It’s affected everybody on the lake,” Kustor said.