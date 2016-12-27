Collisions on slick roads in Toronto area injure more than a dozen people

TORONTO — A multi-vehicle crash on a slick highway in Mississauga, Ont., sent at least 15 people to hospital Tuesday evening.

Peel Paramedics says all of the injuries are considered minor.

At least a dozen vehicles slid into each other at about 9 p.m. at Highway 410 and Derry Rd.

Another five people suffered minor injuries about an hour earlier in northwest Toronto when several vehicles collided on Highway 427 near Eglinton Ave.

The accidents occurred during an Environment Canada weather advisory which warned of hazardous driving conditions due to light snow and patchy freezing drizzle throughout the Greater Toronto Area.