Interactive exhibit highlights Toronto's untold stories

A wounded war veteran. A genocide survivor with PTSD. A Syrian refugee living with HIV. A young Pakistani woman looking to reconnect with her culture.

These are some of the people you’ll meet at Toronto’s Untold Stories, a new interactive event focused on revealing stories of the city that aren’t often told in the mainstream media.

Aanjalie Collure is the woman behind the project. She got the idea after being on the ground in New York the day Donald Trump was elected president.

The divisive rhetoric she heard afterwards – the reverberations of an election campaign that targeted immigrants, Muslims and others – left her “bewildered.”

“People didn’t know anything about their neighbours. It’s as if who they didn’t know didn’t exist,” she said. “It showed me how many people have failed to understand the richness of diversity.”

Worse still, Collure says she was reminded of how similar problems can lurk just beneath the surface in Canada. While Americans joked about moving here after the election, or hailed Toronto as a beacon of multiculturalism, she recalled her youth in the city as a Sri Lankan immigrant.

Her native country’s struggles were discussed “in the high towers of academia but no one understood the struggles of ordinary immigrants on grassroots level,” she said.

It’s not much different today, but Collure hopes that by encouraging more Torontonians to hear their neighbour’s stories, she can change that.

“All I want is to open up the lines of communications and allow people to get to know life outside of their own circles,” she said.

Toronto’s Untold Stories takes place Wednesday at Art Square Gallery (334 Dundas West, starting 1 p.m.)

Their untold stories:

Ramna Safeer

Ramna Safeer was four years old when her parents immigrated to Canada from Pakistan. She spent years avoiding her parents’ culture and traditions in order to “fit into this new, strange world.” Now a pre-law and English Literature student at Queen’s University, she says she wants to recapture what she spent an entire lifetime running from. She’s chronicling her journey of self-(re)discovery on CherishChai.com, a blog that showcases the stories of strong, minority women like herself.

Elisheva Passarello

In a two-year period of time, Passarello went from a four-bedroom house to a homeless shelter, from a “great” career job paying over $50,000 a year to being in thousands of dollars in debt after she was laid off. Now she works as an affordable housing advocate, helping women like her find places to stay. “Homelessness is like a prison of poverty, the lowliest of society mostly forgotten and abandoned,” she says. “Even cries for help are ignored.”

Bassel McLeash