Cyclists most likely to finish commute on time and 'energized': study

Despite winter’s bluster, Toronto’s Clare McFarlane is still using two wheels as her main way to get around town.

The 21-year-old cycles to both her journalism classes at Ryerson University and her part-time job.

Unlike transit, or even an Uber, she knows she can count on her bike to get her there on time, without delays or traffic jams.

“It’s one of the reasons why I love it,” she said, “Nothing will really get in my way.”

As a happy and punctual cyclist, McFarlane is not alone.

A new study out of McGill University suggests cyclists are winning the commuting contest.

Published in the February 2017 issue of the journal Science Direct, it found cyclists were the most likely to arrive to work or class on time, and feel “energized” for the day ahead.

Drivers, on the flip side, were the least likely to feel energized and also the most likely to be late.

The authors surveyed over 3,000 members of the university community, including pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and people who take transit, on their commutes during a dry, normal day and a cold, snowy day.

Ahmed M. El-Geneidy, an associate professor at McGill’s School of Urban Planning and one of the authors of the study, said it’s important to study commutes as they can have a huge impact on people's well-being.