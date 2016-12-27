Toronto was boiling over with food trucks in 2016, thanks to new city regulations

When Lily Belete opened the Spicy Ethiopian food truck in August, she hoped Toronto would fall in love with the new menu selections she was serving up.

Five months later, that’s exactly what’s happened.

“It’s a small business but right now we are doing great,” she said, noting her four-day a week schedule has helped attract regular customers, some of whom even inquire about her whereabouts in the city.

“Toronto is full of foodies and it’s really nice to go out there and serve a variety of food on the streets.”

Belete’s entry into the industry was given a leg up by the city: 2016 was the year Toronto took steps to reduce the red tape facing food trucks.

Food truck vendors are now allowed to stay in one place for five hours a day, instead of just three. They’re also allowed to occupy five square metres of sidewalk, up from 3.5 metres, and can set up shop within 30 metres of a restaurant, rather than 50.

Truck owners can also purchase a permit for six or nine months instead of a full year, in case they don’t want to operate during the winter.

The new regulations have led to a food truck boom in Toronto. According to data from the city, 51 new licenses were issued this year for mobile vending food trucks, compared to 38 in 2015 and just 16 in 2014.

“The increase has been a trend for the past couple of years and we expect it to continue,” said Intiaz Ruffudeen, manager of policy for the city’s licensing and standards department.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still challenges for food truck owners. Erica Riley of the BBQ Gourmet food truck said the lack parking spaces in busy – and thus profitable – areas leads to “a lot of frustration.”

“If you want to be at Church and Bloor you have to be there before 6 a.m.,” she said, noting regulations wouldn’t allow the vendor to stay there until lunchtime.

In an effort to find some financial stability, Riley is following in the footsteps of other food truck owners by concentrating on corporate catering and festival events.

“We’ve been here since 2012 but we’re always losing staff that we could be using for bigger events,” she said.

Running through winter

Steffen Marin knows his clients get hungry during the freezing winter months. So, even after most of the city’s food trucks go into hibernation, he continues to pound the pavement.

“I mean, there’s times when it gets to -30 C and it’s pretty rough, but I like to keep working,” said Marin, whose Heirloom food truck is among the few that can be found on Toronto streets all year long.

But it takes a lot of preparation to winterize a food truck. Usually, Marin and his partner are the only staff, and they have to cook eight or nine menu items right inside the truck.

Sometimes everything freezes, including food and even the propane tanks, and Marin has to pour boiling water on them to warm up.