Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank way behind on food donations

The Daily Bread Food Bank is behind on its food collection goal for the holidays by about 900,000 pounds as more people are choosing to donate money over food, according to executive director Gail Nyberg.

With only a few days left on the holiday drive, the food bank has collected approximately 600,000 pounds of food donations — 900,000 pounds short of its goal of 1.5 million pounds.

“However, food (donated at) firehalls and stores has not yet been picked up so it’s hard to know exactly how far behind we are,” Nyberg said Tuesday.

She added that the food bank is also short of its cash goal of $1.5 million by half a million dollars, but it should not be difficult to reach by Dec. 31 when the holiday drive comes to a wrap.

“Yes, it is a trend we are seeing that more people are choosing to donate money over food, but we have no preference on what you donate as long as you do.”

This is the first time Nyberg, who has been with the food bank for 11 years, is seeing such a large margin between their goal and what has been accomplished.

“It may be because of reports coming out that say donating money is better than donating food,” said Nyberg.

“Certainly we need food but certainly it’s easier to give money.”

If you are donating food, items with high protein such as chickpeas, lentils, peanut butter, and canned meat are highly needed, said Benita Aalto, senior manager at Daily Bread.