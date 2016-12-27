Two men killed in Pickering crash
Ice was not a factor in the head-on collision, say Durham police.
Two male drivers are dead after two cars collided head-on in Pickering late Monday night.
Durham regional police received a call around 11:35 p.m. about a collision on Taunton Rd. near Altona Rd.
The initial crash involved two vehicles, but two cars trying to avoid the scene also got involved in minor fender benders. No additional injuries have been reported.
According to the staff sergeant on scene, ice was not a factor.