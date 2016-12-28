Fake crime, real learning at University of Ontario house

Clad in a white jumpsuit, a mask and shoes covered with disposable booties, Sarah Wildman sprays the room with a bottle full of Bluestar.

The solution glows neon blue when it comes into contact with traces of blood, and in the darkened master bedroom, it’s impossible to miss — a large smear lights up almost instantly on the floor a few feet from the bed. A little further back, bright sparks of blue that last just a blink of an eye — a sign that someone’s used bleach in an attempt to clean up the mess.

Another member of the four-person forensics team snaps a photo of the smear with a tripod-mounted camera. Someone else scrawls down the camera’s settings and the time the photo was taken on their tablet — when combing through a crime scene, recording every detail is essential.

While the equipment (and blood) is very real, the scenario — a violent sexual assault — is, thankfully, just staged. Wildman and her team are forensic science students in the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, where a house dedicated to staging mock crime scenes is just another part of a hands-on education.

Getting to practise investigation techniques is just as important as understanding the theory behind them, adjunct professor and former Durham police detective constable David Robertson said.

Robertson, who still speaks with a Scottish lilt despite having left his homeland at age 19, spent 36 years with the force (21 of them in forensic identification); the last six he was responsible for training road officers in crime scene investigation.

“A lot of it is something they’re going to have to experience themselves,” Robertson, 69, said of forensics work. “Yeah, you can watch a video of an autopsy, that’s fine. You go to one and you get the sights and the smells, that’s what makes a difference, you know?”

The house, a former groundkeeper’s residence, is an older, unsuspecting two-storey structure surrounded by fields and small clusters of trees. The basement houses lockers and space where students can change into their jumpsuits. A small lecture space where Robertson briefs students before every lab is on the ground floor, along with an office where instructors can watch students via security cameras as they work.

The second floor, where the magic happens, remains mostly untouched, with three bedrooms and a washroom playing host to a variety of scenarios. Third-years spend the most time at the facility, investigating five mock crime scenes in a year: a hit-and-run, shooting, sexual assault, homicide and suspicious death.

Besides the cleaned-up blood in the master bedroom, teams also had to collect, seal and label a used condom and a torn condom wrapper.

In a second bedroom, there were three dark-red splotches on the floor; students were to collect samples from each for analysis in a later lab (unbeknownst to them, only one blot was human blood — the others were animal blood and motor oil). And in the third, teams encountered stained panties and a sweater with a strand of hair hidden in the folds, where they had to collect the hair for evidence and use a UV light to properly see and photograph the stain.

“You know, sexual assault investigations are one of the ones I’m most passionate about,” Robertson said as he watched the suited-up students march upstairs, kits in hand, to the bedrooms.

Robertson was responsible for processing sexual assault kits that came in to Durham police for four years; he said it was “nothing” to come back to work after a weekend off to find five or six kits waiting for him.

While Robertson bounces between bedrooms and the office, offering guidance as needed, lab technician Stacey Sainte-Marie mostly stays on the main floor, making sure students’ practical needs — your camera needs a new battery? Do you have the correct eye protection and lens filter for UV lighting? — are taken care of.

Sainte-Marie, who spent four years working in the forensic biology department of New York City’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner before coming to UOIT, is also responsible for setting up the mock scenes for every lab, which might include tasks like positioning a victim’s clothing on the floor, hiding a weapon or splattering blood on the walls.

In her previous life, Sainte-Marie combed through collected evidence searching for biological fluids that might be related to a crime, running DNA analysis, writing up reports and, if need be, testifying in court. It’s a job, she said with a laugh, that’s far different from how it’s portrayed on TV — for starters, there’s no “main character” that’s present from the moment a crime’s called in to the verdict of a trial, if a case even gets that far.

“You’re working as a team, but you don’t always see the other people that are doing the other tasks that are involved,” she said. “. . . There’s not one person that does everything, shows up at a suspect’s house, interviews the suspects or interviews the victims, it’s very much segmented.”

Back in the bedrooms, the teams are almost done combing through their respective bedrooms, and some students have come back downstairs to the lecture hall to take a break and go over their notes while Sainte-Marie marches up to reset the scenes.

“It’s very interesting because it’s very realistic,” said Emily Kitamura, who had been taking photographs as Wildman sprayed the Bluestar earlier.

Kitamura said she’s normally squeamish, but with the help of horror movies and the labs, she’s been getting over that.

“I think we actually got a lot of independence this time,” she added, explaining that while the sexual assault lab was the most technically complex one the class has had to do so far, Robertson and Sainte-Marie were more hands-off than ever.

And although it may seem glamorous from the outside, laboratory co-ordinator and senior lecturer Kimberly Nugent said UOIT makes sure students are under no romantic illusions about what they’re getting into.