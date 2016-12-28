GTA-based hotline for Muslim youth sees huge spike in calls

A GTA-based hotline for Muslim youth is reporting about a 320 per cent increase in calls since last year, which organizers say is at least partly due the “anxiety and tension” surrounding U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

Naseeha: Muslim Youth Helpline received about 4,031 calls in 2015, compared to 16,910 in 2016, said Summayah Poonah, vice president of education and outreach.

“There’s been nothing like it in our history,” said Poonah.

Naseeha, which means advice in Arabic, was first founded in 2006.

Poonah says the free, North-American-wide hotline is intended for young Muslims “to have a sounding board” for everything from bullying to body image issues.

She attributes part of the spike in calls to a marketing campaign, but said the atmosphere around Trump’s election has also played a role.

“It is sort of a weight that’s kind of bearing down on people’s shoulders,” she said.

There’s been a reported rise in hate crimes in the U.S following Trump’s victory, directed at Muslims and other minorities. His election has also emboldened white supremacist groups and provoked anti-immigrant sentiment.

During the campaign, the president-elect suggested both a Muslim registry and a potential immigration ban.

Although about 67 per cent of calls to Naseeha come from the U.S, Poonah said “a lot of the rhetoric has sort of seeped into Canada.”

“I do think that the youth are sort of bearing the brunt of this,” she added. “This is their home, there is no back home to them.”

Volunteer staff at Naseeha are trained to handle crisis calls and can refer callers to other mental health services, Poonah said.

To deal with the increase, Poonah said Naseeha has recruited about 20 new councillors, and gained charitable status this year.