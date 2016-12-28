An introduction to Kwanzaa: Where and how to celebrate in Toronto

It may be just Boxing Week for some in Toronto, but Dec. 26 to Jan.1 is a special period for African-Canadians: the celebration of Kwanzaa. This year’s events coincide with the 50th anniversary of the global pan-African movement, with people of African descent celebrating their community and culture.

What’s Kwanzaa?

The name derives from a popular Swahili phrase “Matunda ya kwanza,” which means the first fruits of the harvest. The weeklong celebration was started in 1966 by California State University professor Maulana Karenga, with the goal to honour and celebrate African heritage among the diaspora.

Seven Principles:

The celebration of Kwanzaa is based on seven principles, which are regarded as core values reinforcing pan-African culture and community. They are: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (co-operative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

How to celebrate Kwanza:

Families can celebrate Kwanzaa in different ways throughout the week, but each celebration is a mixture of storytelling, poetry reading, songs, dances and of course feasting on African-inspired dishes. Ceremonies can include the lighting of seven candles symbolizing the seven principles on which the tradition is founded, and on Jan. 1 children receive zawadi, which are educational and cultural gifts.

Where to celebrate in and around Toronto:

On Dec. 28, African-Canadian families and friends will gather to celebrate Kwanzaa in the New Lowell community, south of Barrie (3347 Sideroad).

The Harriet Tubman Community Organization will host Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 29 starting at noon, with guest speakers, gifts, entertainment and food sharing (1761 Sheppard Ave. East).