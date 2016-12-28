Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in North York
Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre after a shooting in the Jane St. and Driftwood Ave. area on Wednesday
A man was rushed to a trauma centre after he was shot in North York on Wednesday evening, paramedics said.
Police officers were in the Jane St. and Driftwood Ave. area at around 6:40 p.m. when they heard the sounds of gunshots, said police. A black SUV was seen fleeing the area, reported police.
Police said they found the man, believed to be in his 30s, shortly after.
Paramedics said the victim was transported to hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds.