New wave of Poles sustains Roncesvalles’ old flavour

The Roncesvalles neighbourhood was always a source of fond memories for Magdalena Partyka.

The 29-year-old and her family immigrated to Toronto from near Wrocław, Poland, in 2000. Although she grew up outside the city, her family visited Roncesvalles Ave. often — to attend the popular Polish festival, grab groceries at the local deli and visit friends from home living in the area.

The area has changed drastically over the last 10 years, with many Eastern European business owners leaving the neighbourhood. But the influx of new shops and different restaurants over the last several years, mixed with a few Polish staples, is part of the reason Partyka and her husband moved to Roncesvalles a year ago.

Partyka is one of many young people returning to the historically Polish neighbourhood.

“When you are walking along the street and you pass the United Church, you can actually hear Polish all around you,” she said. “People think it’s becoming less and less Polish every year. A lot of people moved to Mississauga, but I think there are second-generation Polish-Canadians that are moving back to the area.”

The neighbourhood became a hub for Polish immigrants when the St. Stanislaus-St. Casimir’s Church opened on Roncesvalles Ave. in the 1950s. That brought a Polish credit union, a Polish retirement home and the Canadian-Polish Congress.

Andrew Chomentowski, who runs the annual Polish festival — the largest such event in North America, he says — said many Polish-Canadians left the area for Mississauga. But he has also noticed many returning to the area that held historical significance for their community. His son has recently opened a business there, and several other family members have moved back to area.

Karin Smith, who runs the Old Country Shop, a Roncesvalles staple that has been around for the last 57 years, remembers when taking a walk through the neighbourhood was like stepping into an Eastern European village.

“In the old, old time, the street was full of Polish, German, Estonian and Ukrainian businesses,” Smith recalled.

She said many of those Eastern European shop owners retired and decided to sell their prime real estate. Others migrated to the suburbs.

Len McAuley owns Pollock Home Hardware on Roncesvalles and has lived in the area for more than 50 years. When he was a student at St. Vincent de Paul’s, he said the area had a much more Eastern European flavour, full of delis and bakeries.

That Polish heritage hasn’t disappeared, of course, and many businesses are still on the popular street. There are still traces of the European heritage throughout the area. The Old Country Shop still stands, with traditional German Christmas toys and delectable treats decorating the storefront window. Down the street, the Polish Credit Union is still there, as are popular Polish restaurants like Café Polonez and a statue of the since-beatified former pope John Paul II, the only Pole to hold the office.

But there are also new modern businesses that have brought a new dynamic to the area.

There’s a BBQ joint, a Cuban restaurant, natural food shops, trendy clothing stores and modern cafes packed with people sipping lattes, heads buried in their smartphones.

“We have the whole world in one little street now,” Smith said. “It’s a big change, a big turnaround from what it used to be, but it still has that European flair. I think that’s part of the reason why so many young people are lining up to live in the area.”

Part of the reason why Roncesvalles has remained so close-knit, says McAuley, is an almost obsessive focus on shopping local.

“Customers are always saying how they don’t need to leave Roncesvalles anymore to get everything they need,” he said. “More people are selling their cars, biking or walking to work, and getting everything they need right here in the neighbourhood.”

Partyka loves that she doesn’t have to leave the neighbourhood to go to a trendy restaurant, grab groceries, or buy a new outfit. She especially likes that if she wants parowki (a Polish version of a hotdog) for breakfast, or is craving paczki (Polish doughnuts), she can walk down the street and get it.