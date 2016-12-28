New officer on the block: Meet Toronto's Lego cop

As a child, Daniel Ng’s family couldn't afford Lego, so he fashioned toy planes and buses out of paper to play with.

But as a 32-year-old, the TTC driver and auxiliary police officer has purchased hundreds of Legos — enough to make any kid jealous.

Ng, nicknamed the Lego Cop, outfits each with custom police badges and tactical vests before sharing photos of them re-enacting policing scenes and teaching safety lessons on social media.

Ng started making the scenes because “people don't have a good impression of the police.”

“I wanted to bring out a sense of humour and at the same time if I can promote a safety message, why not?” he said.

Most of his post ideas come from what he sees while driving a streetcar, but some come from the more than 300 officers who requested Ng create Lego cops in their likeness.

Each Lego officer takes around 45 minutes to craft with parts bought online and pieces he prints. He hasn't been able to recreate the police’s neon raincoats or yellow bike jackets, but he has mastered beards, obscure uniforms, helmets and turbans.