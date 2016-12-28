Torontonians preferred Canadian authors over international ones in 2016, according to library list

Torontonians are reading a little closer to home.

A glimpse at Toronto Public Library’s list of most the popular books of 2016 shows readers prefer Canadian authors over their international counterparts –in print, e-books and even audio books.

“Canadian literary fiction is really capturing our attention,” said the library’s senior collections specialist Maria Cipriano, noting six of the top 10 most sought-after books are by Canadian authors.

“It shows we really support our local talent.”

The number of e-book readers continues to grow as more titles become available to download, but Cipriano said the bigger trend this year has been the use of audio books. She attributes the growth to the aging population and millennials who are used to listening to podcasts.

“It’s like having a book in your pocket,” she said. “Just a smartphone and you can continue to be active, whether it’s cleaning your house or being on the commute.”

Top five print books at TPL in 2016:

- The Nest, by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

- Do Not Say We Have Nothing, by Madeleine Thien

- The Couple Next Door, by Shari Lapeña

- When Breath Becomes Air, by Paul Kalanithi

- A Great Reckoning, by Louise Penny

Top five DVDs at TPL in 2016:

- Game Of Thrones

- Spotlight

- The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

- Brooklyn