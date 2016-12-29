Messy commute as snow, rain mix pounds the GTA

Those of you working during the holidays are in for a treacherous commute as a mix of snow and rain turns roads to slush Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Thursday morning. Areas of the GTA that are further away from Lake Ontario may see 4 to 8 cm of snow pile up during the day, while those closer to lake will get a mixed bag of rain and snow that will likely not accumulate.

There is also a snow squall watch in effect for Halton, Durham, Dufferin and Barrie regions.

The Ontario Provincial Police reported several collisions early Thursday morning, but none were serious.

“When all it takes is a bit of freezing drizzle, people need to be cautious of their driving,” said Geoff Colson of Environment Canada.

Pearson International Airport advised travellers to check flight statuses due to the winter weather. As of 6 a.m., 28 flights were cancelled.

The City of Toronto rolled out its salt trucks at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Environment Canada says the snow is expected to taper off later in the morning, but may return in the evening.