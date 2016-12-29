Toronto sisters apologize for website allegedly used to cyberbully Nigeria’s elite

The Toronto sisters accused of trying to extort and cyber-bully a Nigerian billionaire through the website NaijaGistLive have apologized and taken responsibility for the site in a video posted on YouTube Thursday.

Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo appear in the video posted by Linda Ikeji TV, dressed in black. One sister, who appears to be Jyoti, holds a cellphone, appearing to read the apology from it while the other stands silently beside her.

“We created a platform called NaijaGistLive dot com and dot co where people can send in stories,” she read. “Most stories were sent by close friends or associates of people being written about. The intention was not to hurt anyone or be malicious.”

The Matharoo sisters were accused, according to the news site Politics Nigeria, of trying to blackmail Femi Otedola, a Nigerian man named in Forbes magazine’s list of 2016 billionaires. Otedola made his money in the energy sector, according to Forbes, which estimated his net worth at $1.2 billion.

“We apologize to Femi Otedola and his family, especially his wife and children and all the other petitioners,” read the sister in the video.

“The intention was not to extort anyone. We haven’t received any money from this website. We are again very sorry and we assure all the petitioners that we will not have any affiliation whatsoever with this website or any other website that has to do with this.”

The two sisters have a large following on social media and also run a lifestyle blog where they post photos depicting a lavish lifestyle.