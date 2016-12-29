Renata Ford charged with impaired driving

The widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford will appear in court next month after she was charged with impaired driving Wednesday night, police say.

Renata Ford was arrested at about 6 p.m. as she sat in a vehicle in the parking lot of a west-end Toronto shopping plaza, not far from her home.

Police said they received a call about a possibly impaired driver. Ford was later charged with impaired driving and having a blood-alcohol reading of over 80 milligrams.

Ford was held and processed at 23 Division station Wednesday night before later being released, Const. Caroline de Kloet said.