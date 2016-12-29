Saskatchewan woman goes missing while visiting relatives in Ontario

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Oshawa, Ont. say a 23-year-old Saskatchewan woman has gone missing while visiting family in the area.

Durham regional police say Vanessa Lalonde travelled to Ontario three weeks ago to spend the holidays with relatives.

They say a family member last saw her early Tuesday evening, but that they have been unable to locate her or reach her by phone since.

Police say Lalonde was scheduled to start driving home to Saskatchewan today.

She is described as about five feet eight inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail.