Snapshots of perspectives on Ontario's cap-and-trade system

TORONTO — Snapshots of various perspectives on Ontario's cap-and-trade system:

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce says the business community understands the need to address climate change, but wants to ensure companies can remain competitive under cap and trade.

President and CEO Allan O'Dette says the system presents businesses with both opportunities and risks.

"At a time when the price of electricity and other costs continue to rise, a price per tonne of carbon emissions will be an adjustment that some may find challenging," he says. "It is essential that we work collectively to maximize the economic and environmental benefits of cap and trade while minimizing its costs."

———

The environmental commissioner is largely supportive of cap and trade, calling Ontario's program "reasonable and well-designed."

However, Dianne Saxe has also cautioned that when the Ontario system is linked with Quebec and California's, it could often be cheaper for Ontario polluters to buy allowances in those jurisdictions.

"Too much reliance on California allowances could slow Ontario's transition to the low-carbon economy that is essential for our future prosperity, and would make it harder for Ontario to meet future greenhouse gas (reduction) targets," she said.

Since Ontario has not proposed any limit on the total number of California and Quebec allowances that can be used here, cap and trade "does not, in practice, limit Ontario's GHG emissions from 2017 to 2020," Saxe wrote.

———

The auditor general said in a recent report that cap and trade will cost the province's consumers and businesses $8 billion dollars in its first years of operation to get minimal greenhouse gas reductions.

Cap and trade will likely achieve fewer than 20 per cent of the emission reductions the Ontario government wants to see by 2020, Bonnie Lysyk said, echoing the environmental commissioner's concerns about Ontario businesses buying California credits.

Ontario businesses are expected to pay up to $466 million to Quebec and California for allowances outside the province by 2020, the auditor said.

———

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown is opposed to cap and trade, saying it places too much of a burden on consumers and won't lead to real emissions reductions in Ontario.

"It's one thing to pay more, to struggle to pay more, if you know it's going for a greater good and you're getting something back," he said. "I think with the (auditor general's) report, boy I think people are going to be frustrated knowing it doesn't reduce emissions in Ontario, that this is essentially a wealth transfer to California."

Brown has said he would instead be in favour of a revenue-neutral carbon tax.

———

The New Democrats agree with cap and trade in principle, but take issue with some design elements of Ontario's program. Most large emitters get free allowances for the first four years, which the government says is meant to prevent them from picking up and moving to jurisdictions without carbon pricing.

"I think there's a huge perception that it's unfair," NDP energy critic Peter Tabuns has said. "If families and commuters have to pay right up front and big polluters get a four-year break, that doesn't seem fair."

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has said the plan isn't transparent, including an Ontario Energy Board decision not to display cap-and-trade-related cost increases on natural gas bills.

———

The Clean Economy Alliance, a coalition of industry and environmental groups, supports cap and trade, particularly that emission reduction targets are enshrined in legislation.

"Canadian politicians have developed a bad habit of setting targets but then doing little to reach them," says Keith Brooks of Environmental Defence. "Ontario is an exception. The province hit its 2014 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target and with this new law, appears committed to reaching future targets too."

The group says it is also encouraged that the planned proceeds will go toward incentives to help business and individuals transition to low-carbon alternatives.