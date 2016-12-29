YMCA helps young Syrian newcomers give back, integrate and learn

They left everything behind as they fled war and conflict in their respective hometowns in Syria, their future uncertain.

Now, just months after arriving in Toronto, hundreds of Syrian youth are helping other newcomers and members of the community adjust to life in the city.

Through the YMCA’s Arabic newcomer youth leadership development program, Syrian youth are volunteering at local food banks, assisting at various seniors’ residences and participating in cultural activities across the city.

“I like to think that I am helping someone, and to meet new people I guess,” said 19-year-old Heba Diab, as she and a dozen other Syrian youth helped sort and pack food donations at the Agincourt Food Bank Wednesday afternoon.

Diab and her family arrived in Toronto last year from the city of Homs. She remembers how “difficult” it was to get accustomed to life in a new country.

“I was alone all the time because I didn’t know anyone. And I didn’t speak English,” she said.

Now in Grade 10 and hoping to study science in university, she relishes the opportunity to volunteer in her adopted community.

Through the YMCA’s English/Arabic bilingual programming, Diab and her peers meet several times a week after school for leadership training, mentorship and physical recreation.

While those meetings allow youth to bridge language and cultural barriers, it’s the opportunity to “give back” to the community that helps them feel at home, said YMCA advisor Karim Brahimi.

“Their best way to learn is through experience,” he said.

And they seem to like it, according to Brahimi.