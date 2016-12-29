Toronto stock market rises on gold and materials stocks; loonie surges ahead

TORONTO — Rising gold and materials stocks helped push the Toronto stock market higher in mid-morning trading, while the Canadian dollar climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.62 points at 15,411.72, with gold stocks leading advancers with a five per cent gain.

New York stock markets were comparatively flat, as the Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.26 points to 19,831.42, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.8 of a point to 2,249.12, and the Nasdaq composite declined 10.11 points to 5,428.45.

The loonie added 0.38 of a U.S. cent to 74.15 cents US, amid weak oil prices.

The February contract for crude retracted 21 cents to US$53.85 per barrel, a day after settling at its highest level this year.