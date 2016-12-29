Toronto stock market rises on gold and materials stocks; loonie surges ahead
TORONTO — Rising gold and materials stocks helped push the Toronto stock market higher in mid-morning trading, while the Canadian dollar climbed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.62 points at 15,411.72, with gold stocks leading advancers with a five per cent gain.
New York stock markets were comparatively flat, as the Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.26 points to 19,831.42, the broader S&P 500 was down 0.8 of a point to 2,249.12, and the Nasdaq composite declined 10.11 points to 5,428.45.
The loonie added 0.38 of a U.S. cent to 74.15 cents US, amid weak oil prices.
The February contract for crude retracted 21 cents to US$53.85 per barrel, a day after settling at its highest level this year.
In commodities, February gold rose $9.80 to US$1,150.70 an ounce, February natural gas contract dipped nine cents to US$3.80 per mmBTU and March copper shed a penny to US$2.49 per pound.